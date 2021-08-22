Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $75.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.61.

EAT opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $6,677,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $1,988,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Brinker International by 105,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $3,313,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $8,722,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

