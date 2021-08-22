Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarGurus.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $397,429.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,120,085 shares in the company, valued at $31,810,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,293.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,976. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CarGurus by 94.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 845,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 876,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,995. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

