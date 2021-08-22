Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $28.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $101.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.18 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 209,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.26. Codexis has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 6.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,275,000 after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

