Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.60. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.82. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

