Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post $147.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.30 million to $150.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $149.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $583.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMTL. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $676.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,826 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

