Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report sales of $794.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.70 million and the lowest is $786.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $495.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.90. 168,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,128. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
