Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report sales of $794.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.70 million and the lowest is $786.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $495.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.90. 168,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,128. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

