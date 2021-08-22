Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $12.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $14.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.94.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.49. 203,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.