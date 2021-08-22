Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $3.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.85. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $3.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $17.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.22. 300,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,831. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.12.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

