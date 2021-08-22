Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $30.63

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACAD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

