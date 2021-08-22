Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Price Target at $87.50

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of HAE opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

