Brokerages Set Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target at $22.89

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

