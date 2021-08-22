Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) PT at $32.38

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of X opened at $27.01 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

