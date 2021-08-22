Brokerages Set Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT at $50.14

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Vimeo stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

