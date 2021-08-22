Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $6.23

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 3,839.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,717,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

