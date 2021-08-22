Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBU has been the topic of several other reports. iA Financial began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BBU opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $6,329,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

