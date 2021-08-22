Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.06 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

