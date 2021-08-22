BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of BRT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other BRT Apartments news, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,575.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

