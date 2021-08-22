Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,370.50.

Bunzl stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

