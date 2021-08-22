Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.45

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 233882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of -2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

