Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after buying an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.