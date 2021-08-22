Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

