Canaccord Genuity Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$28.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GEI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.46.

GEI stock opened at C$21.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.26. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 218.41%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

