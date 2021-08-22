Canaccord Genuity Cuts Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

In other Maverix Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,614 shares in the company, valued at C$761,901.95.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.