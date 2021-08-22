Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.10.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after buying an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. 3,152,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,300. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

