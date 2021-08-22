Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

