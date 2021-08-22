Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.28. 447,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,667. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $417.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.