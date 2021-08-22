Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $992,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,073. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $271.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.60.

