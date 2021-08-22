Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BeiGene by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BeiGene by 73.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $25.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.60. 1,445,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,593. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.96.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,553,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,899,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

