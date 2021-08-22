Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

PBYI stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $285.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

