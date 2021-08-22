Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.79.

