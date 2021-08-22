Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 79,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $56.15 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.11.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

