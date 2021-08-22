Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 150.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capri were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $54.33 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

