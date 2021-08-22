Cardiff Oncology, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.73. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 799,511 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 785,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,225 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 228,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,134 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

