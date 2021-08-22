Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 205,474 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

