CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,855 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $107,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $97,982,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,362 shares of company stock worth $10,434,931. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $73.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

