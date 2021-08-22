CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.43 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,249,000 after buying an additional 196,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,192,000 after buying an additional 108,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,739,000 after buying an additional 86,589 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

