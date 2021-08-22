CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.63. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

