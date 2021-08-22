Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given “Underperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.21.

CAS stock opened at C$15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,845,960.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,041.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

