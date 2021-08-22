Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.20

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,885,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,509,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

