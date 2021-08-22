Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.67. The stock had a trading volume of 180,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.97. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

