Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.98. Celularity shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 1,036 shares trading hands.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

