Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,876 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,034 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 65,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -148.60 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

