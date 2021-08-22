Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 8th

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE:CG opened at C$8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.84.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

