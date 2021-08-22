Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $30.17

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.17, but opened at $29.15. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 537 shares traded.

IPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.53). Sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

