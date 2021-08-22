CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Gap Up to $43.34

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.34, but opened at $44.52. CF Industries shares last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 10,714 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 85,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

