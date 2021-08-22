Chain Guardians Market Capitalization Tops $24.70 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 81% higher against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $24.70 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

