Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 219,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,645,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

