Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.09.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.00. 378,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,488. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.80. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.