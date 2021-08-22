Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Acquires 17,116 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

