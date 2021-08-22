Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Acquires 17,116 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79.
Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
