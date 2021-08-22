Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,713. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

